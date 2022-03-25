Ukrainian forces still control Mariupol city, says regional governor

LVIV, Ukraine March 25 (Reuters) - The governor of Ukraine's Donetsk region on Friday said Ukrainian forces still controlled the besieged southern city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov.

Speaking on national television, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said around 65,000 people had so far fled the city in private vehicles or on foot although official efforts to organise mass evacuations under temporary ceasefires have mostly failed.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.