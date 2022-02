Ukrainian foreign minister calls for Russian oil embargo

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a meeting of the U.N. General Assembly on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Saturday for a full isolation of Russia, including an embargo on the purchases of Russian crude.

"I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Mark Potter

