Ukrainian foreign minister says ready to negotiate, but will not surrender

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a news conference after meeting with his counterparts Russian Sergei Lavrov and Turkish Mevlut Cavusoglu, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Antalya, Turkey March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine was ready to negotiate to end the war started by Russia more than two weeks ago, but would not surrender or accept any ultimatums, the country's foreign affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday.

Speaking at a virtual event organized by the non-partisan, nonprofit organization Renew Democracy Initiative, Kuleba said civilian lives would be saved if Ukraine had fighter jets and more attack planes to destroy large military columns.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.