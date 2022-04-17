Ukrainian foreign minister says situation in Mariupol may be 'red line' in talks

FILE PHOTO - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is seen after a NATO foreign ministers meeting, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said there had not been any recent diplomatic communications between Russia and Ukraine at the level of their foreign ministries and that the situation in the port of Mariupol, which he described as "dire", may be a "red line" in the path of negotiations.

"Mariupol may be a red line", he told CBS News in an interview on Sunday.

Ukrainian soldiers resisted a Russian ultimatum to lay down arms on Sunday in the pulverized port of Mariupol, which Moscow said its forces had almost completely seized in what would be its biggest prize of the nearly two-month war. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.