Ukrainian general prosecutor's office says 90 children have been killed in Ukraine war

A heavily damaged building is seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 13, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Ninety children have been killed and more than 100 wounded in Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian general prosecutor's office said on Monday.

"The highest number of victims are in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kherson, Mykolayiv and Zhytomyr regions," it said in a statement.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" to demilitarise and "deNazify" Ukraine.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

