Ukrainian government, foreign ministry and parliament websites down

Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Cyber Attack", binary codes and the Ukrainian flag, in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

KYIV, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Several Ukrainian state websites, including the government and foreign ministry home pages, were inaccessible on Wednesday.

Ukrainian authorities said this week they had seen online warnings that hackers were preparing to launch major attacks on government agencies, banks and the defence sector.

Ukraine has suffered a string of cyberattacks that Kyiv has blamed on Russia. Moscow, which is caught up in a mounting confrontation with the West over Ukraine, has denied any involvement.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.