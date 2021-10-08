Skip to main content

Ukrainian lawmaker dies in taxi after falling ill - police

KYIV, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian lawmaker involved in a probe into corruption in the defence sector fell ill and died in a taxi on Friday morning, police said in a statement, adding that a forensic examination had been ordered to establish the cause of death.

The lawmaker, Anton Poliakov, 33, became an independent, having been elected to parliament as a member of the ruling Servant of the People party.

"Preliminary, police officers established that the man became ill in a taxi, emergency doctors tried to reanimate him, but pronounced him dead," the police said in a statement.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk

