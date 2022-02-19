1 minute read
Ukrainian lawmakers and foreign media came under fire in eastern Ukraine: ruling party
KYIV, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A group of lawmakers and foreign media visiting the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine came under fire and had to be evacuated to a shelter, the spokeswoman for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's party said on Saturday.
She did not provide further details.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams
