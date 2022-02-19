Ukrainian lawmakers and foreign media came under fire in eastern Ukraine: ruling party

KYIV, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A group of lawmakers and foreign media visiting the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine came under fire and had to be evacuated to a shelter, the spokeswoman for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's party said on Saturday.

She did not provide further details.

