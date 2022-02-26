Ukrainian leader says it is 'crucial moment' to decide on EU membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at a news briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 24, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday it was "a crucial moment" to decide on Ukraine's membership of the European Union, as Russia continued to invade its neighbour.

Zelenskiy said in a tweet he had discussed with European Council President Charles Michel "further effective assistance and the heroic struggle of Ukrainians for their free future."

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Mark Potter

