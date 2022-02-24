Ukrainian military plane shot down, five killed - authorities

KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian military plane was shot down on Thursday and five people were killed, Ukrainian police and the state emergency service said, as its armed forces sought to defend against a massive Russian military operation.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. read more

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing Tom Balmforth

