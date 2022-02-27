Ukrainian military says Sunday was difficult for its forces

Ukrainian servicemen take positions at the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces described Sunday as "a difficult time" for the military, saying Russian troops "continue shelling in almost all directions".

In an English-language post on Facebook, the general staff said defence force members in the Vasylkiv military air base south west of Kyiv were resisting artillery strikes and Russian attacks.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Grant McCool

