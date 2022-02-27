1 minute read
Ukrainian military says Sunday was difficult for its forces
Feb 27 (Reuters) - The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces described Sunday as "a difficult time" for the military, saying Russian troops "continue shelling in almost all directions".
In an English-language post on Facebook, the general staff said defence force members in the Vasylkiv military air base south west of Kyiv were resisting artillery strikes and Russian attacks.
