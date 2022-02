Ukrainian military vehicles enter Kyiv as Russian assault looms

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian military vehicles are entering the country's capital Kyiv to defend it against approaching Russian troops, Ukraine's interior ministry said on Friday.

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said earlier the city had "entered into a defensive phase". read more

