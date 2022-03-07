Ukrainian minister puts war damage to infrastructure at about $10 billion

Evacuees fleeing Ukraine-Russia conflict cross a destroyed bridge in the town of Irpin in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. REUTERS/Mikhail Palinchak/File Photo

LVIV, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine has suffered about $10 billion in damage to infrastructure since Russia invaded the country, Infrastructure Minister Oleksander Kubrakov said on Monday.

He said in televised comments that the figure stood as of Sunday, and added: "The majority of (damaged) structures will be repaired in a year, and the most difficult ones – in two years."

Kubrakov said 40,000 people had been evacuated from the eastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday. But Ukraine has appealed to Russia to let civilians leave other cities and an Interior ministry official, Vadym Denysenko, said 4,000 civilians still needed to be evacuated from the outskirts of the capital Kyiv.

"Russia is doing all it can to prevent (humanitarian) corridors," Denysenko added.

Reporting By Max Hunder, editing by Timothy Heritage

