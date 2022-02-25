Ukrainian minister says Russia has lost about 2,800 servicemen in attacks

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russian forces have lost about 2,800 servicemen and 80 tanks during their assault on Ukraine, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Friday.

She added on her Facebook page that the Russian troops also lost about 516 armoured combat vehicles, 10 aircraft and seven helicopters as of 1500 local time (13 GMT).

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Anna Pruchnicka, editing by Andrew Heavens

