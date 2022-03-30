Ukrainian negotiator voices optimism after talks with Russia

Mykhailo Podolyak, a political adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, receives questions from a member of the media after a meeting with Russian negotiators in Istanbul, Turkey March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

March 30 (Reuters) - Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Wednesday he felt optimistic after talks with Russia at which Moscow said it would scale down military operations near Kyiv and a city in northern Ukraine.

"I have an optimistic impression of the round of negotiations in Istanbul," Podolyak told an online briefing following Tuesday's talks in Turkey.

He said a proposed system of security guarantees for Ukraine, which would be offered in exchange for its neutrality, would be put to a nationwide referendum only after Russian troops withdrew to positions they held before invading Ukraine.

