Ukrainian nuclear plant power lines shelled

A serviceman with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Russian-installed administration of the occupied Ukrainian city of Enerhodar said on Friday that power lines at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's biggest, had been cut by a Ukrainian artillery strike.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the administration said fire had broken out on the premises of the plant, which continues to be run by its Ukrainian technicians, and that power necessary for the safe functioning of reactors had been cut off.

Ukraine's state nuclear power company, Energoatom, said Russia had shelled the plant, but that it was still operational and no radioactive discharges had been detected.

It said a decision had been taken to disconnect one of the reactors from the network because of damage to a 330 kilowatt high-voltage power distribution line linking the plant to the Zaporizhzhia thermal power station.

The Russian-controlled administration gave a different account. It said two power lines supplying electricity to a 750 kW open switchgear had been cut as a result of the shelling.

It said firefighters at the scene were being hampered by the threat of rain as the power lines remained live.

Enerhodar and the nearby nuclear plant were seized by invading Russian troops in early March, and are still close to the frontline.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday accused Moscow of using the plant as a shield for its forces, and Ukraine has accused Russia of shelling its positions from positions near the power station.

A Russian-installed official in Ukraine said on Wednesday, however, that Ukrainian forces had repeatedly attacked the plant with Western munitions.

Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports.

In a statement, Ukraine's foreign ministry urged the international community to "urgently take measures to force Russia" to release the nuclear plant into Ukrainian control.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said this week that contact with the plant was "fragile" and appealed for access to determine whether it was a source of danger.

"There are contradictions between the accounts of the Russian and Ukrainian sides," he told the Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger. "I receive information, I also mention it in my situation reports, but I have no way of determining whether it corresponds to the facts."

Moscow says it was forced to take control of parts of Ukraine to prevent persecution of Russian-speakers and defuse a Western threat to use Ukraine to threaten Russia's security.

Kyiv and its Western allies say these are baseless pretexts for an imperial-style land grab.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

