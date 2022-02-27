Ukrainian official says missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Missiles launched from Belarus had hit an airport in Zhytomyr in northern Ukraine on Sunday, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister said.

Ukrainian and Russian officials are due to meet for talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said earlier. read more

Anton Herashchenko, the adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, had earlier said that Iskander missiles were launched at Ukraine from Belarus at around 5 p.m. local time (1500 GMT).

