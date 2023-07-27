Ukrainian parliament accepts culture minister's resignation - lawmaker

Ukraine’s Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko, who has resigned, attends the press visit of the exhibition "Icons of the Khanenko museum in Kyiv", from the collections of the Bohdan and Varvara Khanenko Museum in Kyiv that were evacuated in the utmost secrecy to be safeguarded by the Paris Museum to protect them from the war, at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, June 13, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

KYIV, July 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament voted on Thursday to accept the resignation of Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko, a lawmaker said, a week after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for his dismissal.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of parliament, said on the Telegram messaging app that the chamber had voted overwhelmingly to accept Tkachenko's resignation and published a photograph showing the outcome of the vote.

Tkachenko quit last week after Zelenskiy called for his government to keep a tight lid on spending during Russia's war on his country, and asked his prime minister to consider replacing the culture minister.

Tkachenko had been a proponent of several high-profile and costly projects.

Zheleznyak said parliament would not consider the appointment of a replacement for Tkachenko on Thursday and was unlikely to do so this week.

Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Kyiv newsroom, Editing by Timothy Heritage

