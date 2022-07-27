Ukrainian parliament approves appointment of new prosecutor general

KYIV, July 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian parliament approved the appointment of lawmaker Andriy Kostin as the country's prosecutor general on Wednesday, the prosecutor general's office said.

Some 299 deputies in the 450-seat parliament endorsed Kostin's appointment, it said on the Telegram messaging app.

Kostin is a member of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Servant of the People party. The president had earlier nominated Kostin to replace Iryna Venediktova, who was removed as prosecutor general earlier this month.

