Ukrainian parliament backs bill to seize Russia-owned assets in Ukraine

A Ukrainian national flag flies over the Parliament building (Verkhovna Rada) in central Kiev, Ukraine, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

LVIV, March 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament on Thursday approved a bill to allow the seizure of assets or property in Ukraine owned by Russia or Russian citizens due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Under the law, the government can suggest which assets to confiscate to the Security Council, which must then give its approval for their transfer to state ownership.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams

