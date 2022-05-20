Ukrainian PM says EU disburses 600 million euros to Ukraine

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal speaks during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) at State Department, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2022. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

May 20 (Reuters) - The European Union has disbursed 600 million euros ($634.98 million) to Ukraine as part of a macro financial assistance program, Denis Shmyhal, the Prime Minister, said on Friday.

"Today, #EU disbursed a new tranche of €600 million under the emergency Macro-Financial Assistance Program to #Ukraine," Shmyhal wrote on his Twitter account.

Shmyhal also said he was grateful to the European Commission and its President Ursula von der Leyen. "We will win and rebuild Ukraine together," he said.

($1 = 0.9449 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.