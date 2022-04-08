Ukrainian PM says this year's harvest will be 20% less than last year

Ears of wheat are seen in a field near the village of Hrebeni in Kyiv region, Ukraine July 17, 2020. Picture taken July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

April 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday this year's grain harvest is likely to be 20% less than last year because of a reduced sowing area following Russia's invasion.

He said there was a shortage of fuel for farmers but Ukraine knew how to keep them supplied. He also said Ukraine had large stocks of grain, cereals and vegetable oil, and could feed its population.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.