Ukrainian president demands demilitarisation of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant















KYIV, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday Moscow must be made to comply with demands by the U.N. nuclear watchdog to allow the demilitarisation of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

He made his comments in a video address to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Europe's leading human rights watchdog.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage











