Ukrainian president and German chancellor discuss war, Russia sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy speaks during his nightly address, saying that the "Battle of Donbas" has begun, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 18, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

KYIV, May 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the situation on the front line of Ukraine's war with Russia on Tuesday and also the possibility of increasing sanctions pressure on Moscow.

"Held productive talks with @Bundeskanzler. Discussed the situation on the frontline, further pressure on Russia, sanctions increase, the prospects of peace," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

He added that Ukraine counted on further German help for his country's path to full membership in the European Union.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage

