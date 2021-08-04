Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Ukrainian president orders review of protection measures for Belarusians after activist's death

An activist holds a portrait of Vitaly Shishov during a rally to commemorate the Belarusian activist living in exile who was found hanged in a park near his home this morning, outside the Belarusian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday ordered a review of the risks to Belarusians in Ukraine following the death of an activist.

Vitaly Shishov, who was living in exile after fleeing a crackdown on protests in Belarus last year, was found hanged in a park near his home in Kyiv early on Tuesday. Ukrainian police launched a murder investigation.

"Every Belarusian who can be a target for criminals in connection with his public political position must receive special and reliable protection," Zelenskiy said in a statement.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

