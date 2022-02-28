Ukrainian president signs formal request to join the European Union

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the nation after a meeting of the Security and Defense Council after Russia's decision to formally recognize two Moscow-backed regions of eastern Ukraine as independent, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 22, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he had signed an official request for Ukraine to join the European Union.

Zelenskiy has asked the European Union to allow Ukraine to gain membership immediately under a special procedure as it defends itself from invasion by Russian forces.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson

