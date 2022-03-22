Ukrainian president speaks to Pope, invites prospect of mediation with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeals to Russians to stage protests over Russian forces' seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, during an address from Kyiv, Ukraine March 4, 2022 in this still image from video. Courtesty of Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

LVIV, Ukraine, March 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had spoken to Pope Francis and that he would welcome the Holy See's mediating role with Russia.

Pope Francis has implicitly criticised Russia and called the conflict in Ukraine an unjustified "senseless massacre". read more

"Told His Holiness about the difficult humanitarian situation and the blocking of rescue corridors by Russian troops. The mediating role of the Holy See in ending human suffering would be appreciated," Zelenskiy said in a tweet.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.