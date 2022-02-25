Ukrainian president urges EU to toughen sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 24, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Feb 25 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Europe on Friday to act more quickly and forcefully in imposing sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine, accusing western allies of politicking as Moscow's forces advanced on Kyiv. read more

"Europe has enough strength to stop this aggression," Zelenskiy said, adding that everything from banning Russians from entering the European Union to cutting Moscow off from SWIFT to an oil embargo should be on the table.

"You still can stop this aggression. You have to act swiftly," he said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.