Ukrainian president visits liberated Kherson, thanks allies for support















KHERSON, Ukraine, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Kherson on Monday, days after a Russian troop withdrawal from the southern Ukrainian city after months of occupation, a Reuters witness said.

"We are moving forward," he told troops. "We are ready for peace, peace for all our country."

He thanked NATO and other allies for their support in the war against Russia.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay, Editing by Timothy Heritage











