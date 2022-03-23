1 minute read
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to address Swedish Parliament
STOCKHOLM, March 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the Swedish Parliament via video link on Thursday, the Swedish Parliament said in a statement.
The speech will start at 0955 GMT on Thursday.
Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Helena Soderpalm
