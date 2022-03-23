Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to address Swedish Parliament

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends an interview with the media as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 21, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

STOCKHOLM, March 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the Swedish Parliament via video link on Thursday, the Swedish Parliament said in a statement.

The speech will start at 0955 GMT on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Helena Soderpalm

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.