Europe
Ukrainian president Zelenskiy holding talks with Biden, adviser says
KYIV, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was holding talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday, an adviser in Zelenskiy's office said.
The two men spoke as Russia kept up a barrage of hostile rhetoric towards Ukraine and compared the crisis there to the most dangerous moment of the Cold War. read more
Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Chris Reese
