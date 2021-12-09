Ukrainian president Zelenskiy holding talks with Biden, adviser says

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets with the country's service members at the combat positions near the line of separation from Russian-backed rebels on the Day of the Armed Forces in the Donetsk region, Ukraine December 6, 2021. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

KYIV, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was holding talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday, an adviser in Zelenskiy's office said.

The two men spoke as Russia kept up a barrage of hostile rhetoric towards Ukraine and compared the crisis there to the most dangerous moment of the Cold War. read more

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Chris Reese

