Ukrainian President Zelenskiy says Russian forces could use chemical weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses South Korean parliament via video link, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 11, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

April 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his daily video address late on Monday that Russia forces could use chemical weapons in Ukraine, but he did not say that chemical weapons have been already used.

There were unconfirmed reports on Monday suggesting that chemical weapons were used in the besieged southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol.

Reporting by Bogdan Kochubey in Lviv and Ronald Popeski in Winnipeg; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Leslie Adler

