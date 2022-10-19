Ukrainian presidential adviser condemns Putin's 'martial law' declaration

KYIV, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential adviser dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's declaration of martial law in four occupied regions of Ukraine on Wednesday as the "pseudo-legalization of looting of Ukrainians’ property."

"'Martial law' implementation on the occupied territories by Russia should be considered only as a pseudo-legalization of looting of Ukrainians’ property by another 'regrouping'," the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, wrote on Twitter.

"This does not change anything for Ukraine: we continue the liberation and deoccupation of our territories," he wrote.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

