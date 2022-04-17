Ukrainian prime minister says forces in Mariupol have not surrendered -ABC

FILE PHOTO - Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal speaks on the Chernobyl exclusion zone at a news briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022, in this screen grab taken from a video. Ukrainian Governmental Press Service/Handout via REUTERS A

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - Remaining Ukrainian forces in the southern port of Mariupol are still fighting and continue to defy a Russian demand that they surrender, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sunday.

"The city still has not fallen," Shmyhal told ABC's "This Week" program, adding that Ukrainian soldiers continue to control some parts of the city.

Shmyhal said that he will attend the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington this week and will seek more financial assistance for Ukraine. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.