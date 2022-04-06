Ukrainian Railways report casualties after rockets hit eastern rail station

April 6 (Reuters) - State-owned Ukrainian Railways said on Wednesday there were a number of casualties after three rockets hit a rail station in eastern Ukraine, damaging buildings, tracks and rail stock.

"There are casualties," it said in a statement, without providing detail on the number of victims or the location of the attack.

Reporting by Max Hunder Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Mark Heinrich

