Ukrainian Railways report casualties after rockets hit eastern rail station
April 6 (Reuters) - State-owned Ukrainian Railways said on Wednesday there were a number of casualties after three rockets hit a rail station in eastern Ukraine, damaging buildings, tracks and rail stock.
"There are casualties," it said in a statement, without providing detail on the number of victims or the location of the attack.
