1 minute read
Ukrainian refugee outflow hits 368,000, still rising - U.N.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ZURICH, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Some 368,000 people have fled abroad from the fighting in Ukraine, the U.N. refugee agency said on Sunday, citing data provided by national authorities.
"The current total is now 368,000 and continues to rise," UNHCR said via Twitter.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.