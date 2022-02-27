Skip to main content
Ukrainian refugee outflow hits 368,000, still rising - U.N.

A woman who arrived from Ukraine to Hungary walks with children as they wait to be transferred to a shelter, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Zahony, Hungary, February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

ZURICH, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Some 368,000 people have fled abroad from the fighting in Ukraine, the U.N. refugee agency said on Sunday, citing data provided by national authorities.

"The current total is now 368,000 and continues to rise," UNHCR said via Twitter.

