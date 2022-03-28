Skip to main content
Ukrainian refugees should be distributed across EU, Berlin says

People from Ukraine queue for mobile phone cards in front of the central station, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

BERLIN, March 28 (Reuters) - Germany on Monday urged a more even distribution of Ukrainian refugees within the European Union after millions of people fled to the 27-nation bloc since Russia launched its invasion of the country on Feb.24.

"We need to more actively distribute refugees within the EU and show solidarity by taking in refugees," German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told reporters as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels.

Faeser added Berlin was not at aiming at fixed quotas but rather an index linked to the number of refugees already being hosted compared to the population size of each country.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

