Ukrainian separatist comments suggest false flag scenario underway - Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock welcomes participants at a meeting in a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of the G7 Nations at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, February 19, 2022. Ina Fassbender/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday comments by Ukrainian separatists in the past 24 hours appeared to follow the false flag script many people had predicted, warning that this must not become a justification for war.

Ukraine did not do anything to justify the evacuations ordered in separatist areas, Baerbock said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Sarah Marsh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.