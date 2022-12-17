Ukrainian shells kill three in Russian-controlled village - authorities















Dec 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian rockets have killed three civilians in the Russian-controlled town of Shchastia in Ukraine's Luhansk province, according to Russian-appointed regional authorities.

In a posting on Telegram, Russian-backed Luhansk officials at what they call the Joint Centre of Control and Coordination said U.S.-made HIMARS rockets had killed three people, wounded five more, and destroyed four houses.

Reuters was not able to verify the battlefield account.

Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Angus MacSwan











