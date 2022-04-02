Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Ukrainian troops have retaken full control of Kyiv region, says deputy defence minister

1 minute read

Local residents walk past buildings damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Makariv, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Mykhalchuk

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

April 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops have retaken control of the entire territory of Kyiv region, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Saturday.

"The whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader," she said in a post on Facebook.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.