Ukrainian troops have retaken full control of Kyiv region, says deputy defence minister
April 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops have retaken control of the entire territory of Kyiv region, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Saturday.
"The whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader," she said in a post on Facebook.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Mark Potter
