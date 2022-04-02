Ukrainian troops have retaken full control of Kyiv region, says deputy defence minister

Local residents walk past buildings damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Makariv, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Mykhalchuk

April 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops have retaken control of the entire territory of Kyiv region, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Saturday.

"The whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader," she said in a post on Facebook.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Mark Potter

