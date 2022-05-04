Ukrainian TV reporter-turned-soldier killed in fighting - Zelenskiy

May 5 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian television reporter who enlisted after the Russian invasion has been killed in fighting outside the northeastern city of Izyum, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

Oleksandr Makhov, 36, is at least the eighth journalist to have died in more than two months of conflict.

Makhov, known for graphic accounts from conflict zones, had also reported from Antarctica. He fought in a 2014 conflict after Russian-speakers staged separatist insurrections in two eastern regions of Ukraine.

"Patriotic and sincere, and always without vanity. And he was always among the bravest, among those first in line," Zelenskiy said in an early morning video address.

Reporting by Ronald Popeski; Editing by David Ljunggren and Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.