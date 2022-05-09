1 minute read
Ukrainians are being sent to Russia against their will, Pentagon says
WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - The United States has seen indications that some Ukrainians are being moved to Russia against their will, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday, calling the actions "unconscionable."
Reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Chris Reese
