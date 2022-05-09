Ukrainians are being sent to Russia against their will, Pentagon says

The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - The United States has seen indications that some Ukrainians are being moved to Russia against their will, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday, calling the actions "unconscionable."

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Chris Reese

