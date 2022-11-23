Ukrainians are 'unbreakable', Zelenskiy says after Russian air strikes















KYIV, Nov 23 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine would rebuild infrastructure damaged in Russian air strikes on Wednesday and praised the spirit of his people.

"We'll renew everything and get through all of this because we are an unbreakable people," he said in a brief video address posted to the Telegram messaging app.

Reporting by Dan Peleschuk, Editing by Timohty Heritage











