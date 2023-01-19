Ukrainians learn demining techniques from Cambodian experts















BATTAMBANG PROVINCE, Cambodia, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A team of Ukrainians has been learning demining techniques in Cambodia, one of the world's most heavily landmined countries after decades of civil war.

Ukrainian officials have estimated it could take at least a decade to clear all the mines and explosives from its own land and territorial waters once the war with Russia is over.

Experts from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were working with staff from the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC), trying out remote controlled detonations from a distance as well as working with mine detectors and sniffer dogs.

"It's very helpful training," Arseniy Diadchenko, part of the Ukraine team said.

The Cambodian team plans to send experts to Poland to continue the training with the Ukrainians.

"The situation there is different, so that is why we will continue this training in Europe, in which they can apply this equipment and technology to a real situation," CMAC Deputy Director Oum Phumro said.

Reporting by Chantha Lach and Juarawee Kittisilpa; Editing by Alison Williams











