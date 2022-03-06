Ukrainians in occupied towns protest against invasion, agency reports

March 6 (Reuters) - Residents of some Ukrainian towns and cities occupied by Russian forces took to the streets in protest, Interfax Ukraine news agency reported on Sunday, the 11th day of Russia's campaign.

In the southern city of Nova Kakhovka, about 2,000 people showed their opposition to the invasion by waving Ukrainian flags and calling on Russian forces to leave, the agency said, citing local witnesses.

A similar protest numbering several hundred was also held on Sunday in the town of Kalachanka, it said.

Protests with several thousand participants were also held in the cities of Berdyansk and Melitopol over the past week.

Reporting by Max Hunder in Kosice, Slovakia Editing by Edmund Blair and David Goodman

