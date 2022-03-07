UK's Europe minister defends support for Ukrainian refugees

British Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa and North America James Cleverly attends a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Europe minister James Cleverly defended the country's record on welcoming Ukrainian refugees on Monday, saying a new scheme had only just launched following criticism that it was far too restrictive.

"We have processes in place whereby people with family here in the UK and indeed those without family in the UK can come to the UK," he said. "I would remind you that the process has only just started and the vast majority of people are physically still in the countries neighbouring Ukraine."

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey

