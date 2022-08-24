UK's Johnson, in Kyiv, warns against 'flimsy' plan for talks with Russia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the funeral of Northern Ireland's former First Minister David Trimble, one of the key peace brokers of the Good Friday Agreement, at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, August 1, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

KYIV, Aug 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lauded Ukraine for its "indomitable" resistance to Russia's invasion during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, and said now was not the time to advance a "flimsy plan for negotiation."

Johnson, who is due to leave office next month, spoke at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his fourth trip to the country this year, and his third since the war began on Feb. 24.

"This is not the time to advance some flimsy plan for negotiation," Johnson said, vowing that Britain and Ukraine's allies would stand "shoulder to shoulder" with Kyiv and the Ukrainian people.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tom Balmforth, writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.