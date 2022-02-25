UK's Johnson pledges more support to Ukraine in coming days

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson records an address at Downing Street after he chaired an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the UK response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in London, Britain February 24, 2022. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised further support to Ukraine in the coming days on a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a spokesperson for his office said on Friday.

"The Prime Minister committed to provide further UK support to Ukraine in the coming days as the people of Ukraine and the world continue to demonstrate that Putin cannot act with impunity," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

