UK's Johnson and Ukraine's Zelenskiy discuss ways to end blockade of Ukraine’s ports

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walk along a street after a meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 9, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday discussed efforts to end Russia's blockade of Ukrainian grain exports, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The leaders also discussed diplomatic negotiations and efforts to end the damaging Russian blockade of Ukraine’s grain exports," the spokesperson said in a statement providing a readout of the call.

Reporting by Alistair Smout and Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James

