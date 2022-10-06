UK's Liz Truss talks Ukraine and energy supplies with Czech counterpart

British Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives at the Informal EU 27 Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, October 6, 2022. REUTERS/David W Cerny















LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss discussed the need to continue military aid and support for Ukraine when she met her Czech counterpart Petr Fiala at the European Political Community summit in Prague, her office said on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Fiala also noted opportunities for our countries to work together to secure long-term energy supplies, including cooperation on nuclear and renewables," the Downing Street spokesperson said.

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James











